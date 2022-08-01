Members Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.43 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.