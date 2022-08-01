Members Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 288,302 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 9.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,742,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 120,151 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

