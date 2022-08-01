Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $82,360.06

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $82,360.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.00443604 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000673 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.98 or 0.02112081 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00290098 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

