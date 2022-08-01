Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.
MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
