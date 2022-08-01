Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

