Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 667,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Metacrine Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:MTCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 290,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,855. Metacrine has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Metacrine Company Profile
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metacrine (MTCR)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.