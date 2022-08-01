Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 667,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Metacrine Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MTCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 290,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,855. Metacrine has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Metacrine Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Metacrine by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the first quarter worth $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 84.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.