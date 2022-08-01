Metal Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Metal coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00006067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $93.55 million and $30.72 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,156.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00180721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004423 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00033000 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

