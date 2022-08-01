Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group reduced their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Down 2.6 %

MEOH stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 454,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,250. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 57,980 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.