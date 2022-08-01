Metronome Reaches Market Cap of $15.38 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Metronome has a market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $24,877.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00617283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,314,565 coins and its circulating supply is 14,169,991 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.