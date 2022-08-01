Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 318,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,738,109. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.