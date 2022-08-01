Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.