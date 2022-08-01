MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) & Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR) Financial Review

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) and Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MicroVision and Electronic Sensor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision $2.50 million 340.33 -$43.20 million ($0.31) -16.61 Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Sensor Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroVision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision -2,114.59% -36.14% -32.34% Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares MicroVision and Electronic Sensor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MicroVision has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Sensor Technology has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of MicroVision shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of MicroVision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MicroVision and Electronic Sensor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision 0 2 0 0 2.00 Electronic Sensor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MicroVision presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%. Given MicroVision’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MicroVision is more favorable than Electronic Sensor Technology.

Summary

MicroVision beats Electronic Sensor Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc. develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems. In addition, it provides PicoP, a scanning technology that creates full color, high-contrast, and uniform image over the entire field-of-view from a small and thin module. Further, the company develops 1st generation long range lidar. The company sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Electronic Sensor Technology

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic devices used for vapor analysis. The company offers zNose, an electronic nose designed for various industry applications, which can detect odors and chemical vapors produced by explosives, chemicals, and biological weapons, as well as used for identifying hazardous industrial materials, improvised explosives, and flammable materials. Its product is used in the homeland security, chemical and petrochemical, environmental, life science, and food and beverage industries. The company also provides spare parts, such as columns, saw detectors, and traps; and accessories, including rugged shipping case, battery assemblies, battery chargers, DC/AC inverters, desorbers, heaters, remote samplers, sample injectors, system controllers, user tool kits, and water traps, as well as support and validation services. Electronic Sensor Technology offers its products through online store. The company is based in Newbury Park, California.

