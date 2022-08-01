Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Down 27.0% in July

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 55,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

