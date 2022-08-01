MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Hits $2.21 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $85,097.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,104.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.89 or 0.07162582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00156669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00255171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00671050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.00593032 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005562 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

