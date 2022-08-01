Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 167 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $544.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $502.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.45. The firm has a market cap of $510.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.