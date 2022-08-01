Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 85 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 124.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,208,000 after acquiring an additional 126,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $666.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.11.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

