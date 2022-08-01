Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 1,867 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

