Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 276 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $114.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

