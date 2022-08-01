Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.46 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

