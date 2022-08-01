Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 242.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 192 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $499.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.88.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,170 shares of company stock worth $412,621,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

