Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $103.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.73 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,780 shares of company stock worth $2,366,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.