Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

