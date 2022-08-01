Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 2,510 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $223.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.