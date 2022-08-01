Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-0.49 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.49 EPS.

NYSE:MIR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.17. 73,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mirion Technologies has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

