Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 2.9%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). 120,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 299,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.85. The stock has a market cap of £23.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.91.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

