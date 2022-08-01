Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.31 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $28.31 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007896 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00229690 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.