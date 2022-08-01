Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.41. 46,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,806,038. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.58.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,029 shares of company stock worth $83,989,305. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

