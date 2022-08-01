Mogul Productions Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mogul Productions has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00607141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001750 BTC.
Mogul Productions Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul.
