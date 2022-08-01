Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 474,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTEM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Molecular Templates

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Shv Management Services, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 452,000 shares of company stock worth $458,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 20.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $4,740,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $71,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. 159,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,933. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

