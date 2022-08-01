Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 474,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTEM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Insider Transactions at Molecular Templates
In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Shv Management Services, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 452,000 shares of company stock worth $458,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates Stock Performance
Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. 159,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,933. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
