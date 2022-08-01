Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.99. Approximately 388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

Molson Coors Brewing Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

