MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.17.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $312.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,185 shares of company stock worth $18,705,556 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

