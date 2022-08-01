MONK Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, MONK has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $26,940.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002576 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

