Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2,718.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $99.62 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

