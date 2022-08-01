Morgan Stanley Raises Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target to €89.00

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Nexans Stock Performance

NXPRF stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. Nexans has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

