Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,037. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $1,437,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $2,156,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 31.8% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 246,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

