Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

MSGM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.60. 16,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,240. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.47.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 216.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

About Motorsport Games

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.