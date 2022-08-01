MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 307,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.94. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Connie K. Duckworth bought 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

