MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $158.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $428.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

