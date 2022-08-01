MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $30.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.