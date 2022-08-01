MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADP opened at $240.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

