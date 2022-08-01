MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,465 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $376.45 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

