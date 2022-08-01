MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Down 41.9% in July

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLPGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MusclePharm Price Performance

Shares of MSLP remained flat at $0.21 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,149. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. MusclePharm has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

