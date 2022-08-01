Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $142.49

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.49, but opened at $134.69. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $135.23, with a volume of 1,333 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 107.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

