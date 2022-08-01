Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.25. 17,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 82,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Nano One Materials Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.
Nano One Materials Company Profile
Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It serves the original equipment and cathode manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
