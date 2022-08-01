Nasdacoin Trading Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $34,175.38 and approximately $3,362.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,212,356 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.