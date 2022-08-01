National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,201,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,540,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

