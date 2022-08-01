National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,555,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNST opened at $99.62 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

