National Bank of Canada FI Has $14.58 Million Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,658 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.34% of Tricon Residential worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,961,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,957,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of TCN stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

