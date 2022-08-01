National Bank of Canada FI Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $280.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

