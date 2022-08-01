National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,297 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

TT stock opened at $146.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.76.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

