National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,307,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

